Yuzuki Momoi Launches New Horror Manga Adaptation

KItanareta Seichi Junrei ni Tsuite manga about tales concocted about haunted locales debuts on March 5

Image via www.amazon.co.jp © Haikin, Kadokawa

The March issue of Media Factory 's Comic Flapper magazine announced on Thursday that Yuzuki Momoi will launch a manga adaptation of Sesuji's horror novel KItanareta Seichi Junrei ni Tsuite (Regarding Tainted Pilgrimage Sites) in the April issue on March 5.

The story revolves around urban legends concocted by a freelance editor and a YouTuber famous for visiting haunted spots, in order to create enough support for the launch of a fanbook.

Kadokawa published the original novel on September 3.

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki publishes Momoi's Lush , The Sunset of Silver , and Spring Storm one-shot manga in English.



Source: Comic Flapper March issue





