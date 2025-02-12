×
Sorairo Utility, Birdie Wing Get Crossover Mini-Anime

posted on by Anita Tai
Second part airs February 13

The official YouTube channel for the Sorairo Utility television anime posted the first part of a mini-anime crossover with Bandai Namco Pictures' original golf television anime Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- on Wednesday. The second part will air on Thursday.

Cast members who appear in the short include:

The staff for the shorts include:

  • Director: Kapiko
  • Screenplay: Aki Mizuki
  • Animation: Sushima
  • Video Production: Takuma Hase, Yuuma Saito
  • Production Manager: Takayuki Kosuga
  • Recording Coordinator: Hiroyuki Suzuki
  • Recording Assistant: Takaka Sato
  • Sound Production: Misato Noma
  • Sound Effects/MA: Yoshiaki Tokunaga
  • Mini-Anime Production: Douraku

The Sorairo Utility anime premiered on January 3 on the Tokyo MX channel at 25:00 JST (effectively, January 4 at 1:00 a.m. JST). The original anime special aired in December 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

The Birdie Wing anime's second season premiered on April 7. The anime's first season premiered on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu in April 2022.

The staff for the smartphone game app Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- Golf Venus announced in September the release of the game has been temporarily suspended. The game was first announced in May 2023 and slated for a fall release in the same year.

Source: Sorairo Utility's YouTube channel

