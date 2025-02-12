Sorairo Utility, Birdie Wing Get Crossover Mini-Anime

Second part airs February 13

The official YouTube channel for the Sorairo Utility television anime posted the first part of a mini-anime crossover with Bandai Namco Pictures ' original golf television anime Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- on Wednesday. The second part will air on Thursday.

Cast members who appear in the short include:

The staff for the shorts include:

Director: Kapiko

Screenplay: Aki Mizuki

Animation: Sushima

Video Production: Takuma Hase, Yuuma Saito

Production Manager: Takayuki Kosuga

Recording Coordinator: Hiroyuki Suzuki

Recording Assistant: Takaka Sato

Sound Production: Misato Noma

Sound Effects/MA: Yoshiaki Tokunaga

Mini-Anime Production: Douraku

The Sorairo Utility anime premiered on January 3 on the Tokyo MX channel at 25:00 JST (effectively, January 4 at 1:00 a.m. JST). The original anime special aired in December 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

The Birdie Wing anime's second season premiered on April 7. The anime's first season premiered on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu in April 2022.

The staff for the smartphone game app Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- Golf Venus announced in September the release of the game has been temporarily suspended. The game was first announced in May 2023 and slated for a fall release in the same year.