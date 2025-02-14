Seisaku Kano, Akira Amasawa Launch New Manga

Kurenai to Ai manga launches on March 13

The March issue of LEED Publishing 's Comic Ran Twins magazine revealed on Thursday that Seisaku Kano and Akira Amasawa will launch a new manga tentatively titled Kurenai to Ai (Crimson and Indigo, seen right in image below) in the magazine's next issue on March 13. The manga will feature on the issue's front cover. The manga centers on two sisters, an artist and nun, who both live double lives in Edo.

Kano and Amasawa launched the Sozoro Gennai: Ōedo Saguri Hikaechō manga in Comic Ran Twins in June 2022, and ended it on June 14. LEED Publishing published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in November 2024.

Kano and Kazuo Koike 's Mamonogatari Itoshi no Betty manga inspired the Itoshi no Betty Mamonogatari OVA in 1986.