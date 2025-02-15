Demon City Live-Action Film's Clip Shows Fight Scene

Netflix began streaming a clip on Saturday from Demon City (in Japanese Demon City Oni-Goroshi ), the live-action film adaptation of Masamichi Kawabe 's Oni-Goroshi manga. The video shows a fight scene of character Shūhei Sakata silently taking out his enemies.

Image via Netflix Japan's X/Twitter account © Netflix

The film will debut onworldwide on February 27.

The revenge manga centers on Shūhei Sakata, accused of killing his wife and child, and then supposedly failing to kill himself with a gunshot to the head. Though actually innocent, he is sent to a prison hospital, where he stays for 15 years, remaining disabled. After he is released, he has a fateful encounter that allows him to recover his physical abilities.

Toma Ikuta plays protagonist Shūhei Sakata in the film. Matsuya Onoe, Masahiro Higashide , Masanobu Takashima , and Miō Tanaka play members of the Kimen-gumi, an organization that secretly controls the town of Shinjō from the shadows, and with whom Sakata has become enemies. Onoe plays Ryū Sunohara, the mayor of Shinjō, and the one who built the first resort facility in Japan that also has a casino. Higashide plays Kanta Fuse, the head of a security company, and a sexual pervert who has taken in Sakata's daughter as his own. Takashima plays Kōtarō Shinozuka, a detective in the Shinjō police department. Tanaka plays Homare Takemoto, the head of a local cleaning service, and a drug dealer.

Ami Tōma plays Sakata's daughter Ryō. Tarō Suruga plays Sakata's old buddy Akira Fujita . Mai Kiryū plays Sakata's deceased wife Aoi. Naoto Takenaka plays Haruo Kawano, the head of the Kawano yakuza group in Shinjō. Takuma Otō plays Yoshihito Takigawa, a neighborhood police officer who also deals in information.

Seiji Tanaka is directing the film, and is also penning the script. Amuse and Digital Frontier are producing the work. Tomoyasu Hotei ( Kill Bill , Lupin III live-action film) is composing the music for the film.

Kawabe launched the manga in Nihon Bungeisha 's Manga Goraku magazine in July 2020, and ended it last November. Nihon Bungeisha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on September 28, and will publish the 16th and final volume on February 28.