Blackpink's LISA to Release Comic Project

56-page limited-edition comic features artwork by Japanese artist MINOMIYABI

LISA of BLACKPINK is preparing for her solo debut with the release of her album ALTER-EGO on February 28. Earlier this month, she rereleased the single "Born Again," featuring Doja Cat and RAYE, signaling the start of her solo career.

Alongside the album, LISA is launching ALTER-EGO: THE OFFICIAL COMIC in collaboration with Zero Zero Entertainment, led by Z2 Comics founder Josh Frankel. The themes of her album inspire the 56-page limited-edition comic, and it features artwork by Japanese artist MINOMIYABI. MINOMIYABI has previously worked as a concept designer for Walt Disney Imagineering, and was an artist for the Gorillaz 20th anniversary book Gorillaz Almanac . Frankel is the editor, Brandon Montclare is writing the dialogue, Derick Jones is handling the backgrounds, and Fred Stresing is in charge of colors.

The comic is available for pre-order online, and will release on March 24. The comic book's website describes the story:

Step into a neon-drenched cyberpunk city where Vixi—a quiet tech genius—prefers fixing arcade machines to seeking the spotlight. Despite her reserved nature, she becomes the unexpected bond that unites four remarkable friends: Roxi, a pressured social star yearning for genuine connection; Kiki, an unstoppable arcade champion with an unyielding spirit; Sunni, a gentle peacekeeper concealing her inner storms; and Speedi, a fearless risk-taker learning to slow down. When three ruthless bullies trap Vixi in a virtual reality nightmare, her friends dive headfirst into the digital battleground, proving that while Vixi may work alone, she never has to fight alone.

LISA will also make her solo Coachella debut in April.

Sources: Variety (Jeff Benjamin), K Comics Beat (Hilary Leung)