Kitaro Manga Creator Shigeru Mizuki Inducted Into Eisner Hall of Fame

The 2025 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards will induct late manga creatorinto the Will Eisner Comic Awards Hall of Fame this year.

Mizuki was born in Osaka in 1922, and he grew up in Tottori Prefecture. He was drafted into the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II, where he injured — and later lost — his left arm. He penned multiple manga based on his experiences in World War II, such as Onward Towards Our Noble Deaths and Watashi no Hibi .

Mizuki was famous for his manga about yōkai — Japanese supernatural creatures. His manga and research into yōkai is largely responsible for the popularity that yōkai stories have today.

Mizuki was the first Japanese creator to win a major award at France's Angoulême International Comics Festival when he won the Fauve d'Or: Prix du Meilleur Album in 2007 for NonNonBâ . He was also honored as a Person of Cultural Merit by the Japanese government in 2010.

North American publisher Drawn & Quarterly has released many of Mizuki's works in English, such as NonNonBâ , Kitaro , Hitler , Onward Towards Our Noble Deaths , and Showa: A History of Showa Japan ( Comic Showa-Shi ), the latter two of which were nominated for a Harvey Award in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Mizuki's Showa 1939-1944: A History of Japan and Showa 1944-1953: A History of Japan manga won the 2015 Will Eisner Comic Industry Award for Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia in 2015.

Mizuki died on November 30, 2015.

The previous Japanese inductees of the Eisner Hall of Fame were Osamu Tezuka (2002), Kazuo Koike (2004), Goseki Kojima (2004), Katsuhiro Ōtomo (2012), Rumiko Takahashi (2018), Moto Hagio (2022), and Keiji Nakazawa (2024). Akira Toriyama and Naoki Urasawa were nominated in 2019, but were not among the four selected.

