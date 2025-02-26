The World Is Dancing's Kazuto Mihara Launches New Manga

Chūtobu Violin debuts on March 6

This year's 13th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine announced on Thursday that The World Is Dancing creator Kazuto Mihara will launch a new series titled Chūtobu Violin (Soaring Violin) in the next issue on March 6.

Image via Morning's website © Kazuto Mihara, Kodansha

The series follows a bitter young man who doesn't care for music. One day, a mysterious girl appears before him.

Mihara launched The World Is Dancing manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in March 2021.

Kodansha Comics publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Born into a life of acting and dance with a traveling theater troupe in 14th-century Japan, 12-year old Oniyasha has one problem—he doesn't know what the point of any of it is. Why must I step with the left foot here instead of the right? Why is one performance good and another, bad? Why do people dance at all? It all seems perfectly arbitrary, until a chance encounter in a run-down shack sets him down a path to revolutionizing the art form and influencing much of Japanese culture to come. A fictionalized account of the early life of Zeami Motokiyo (Oniyasha), the founder of modern Noh theater—the world's oldest surviving theater art—this coming-of-age artist's journey vividly brings to life a man far ahead of his time during one of Japan's most culturally and socially vibrant eras.

Mihara ended the series in October 2022. Kodansha shipped the sixth and final compiled book volume in November 2022.