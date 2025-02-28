April Showers Bring May Flowers TV Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff, July Debut in Teaser Video

An official website for the anime of Roku Sakura 's April Showers Bring May Flowers ( Busu ni Hanataba o ) manga opened on Friday to reveal the anime's TV format, July debut, full staff, main cast, teaser visual, and a teaser promotional video.

The anime will star:

Image via April Showers Bring May Flowers anime's website © 作楽ロク/KADOKAWA/ブスに花束を。製作委員会

Mirai Minato ( Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! , Mission: Yozakura Family ) is both directing the series and overseeing the series scripts at SILVER LINK . Miwa Ōshima ( Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts , Koihime Musō ) is designing the characters with Beat as the sub-character designer, and Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! ) and Shōgo Yamashiro ( My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ) are composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Sakura launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Young Ace in April 2016, and ended it in September 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in November 2022.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

Pessimistic high school student Hana Tabata doesn't believe her life could ever be like that of a heroine from the shoujo manga she reads—she's convinced she's ugly, and she's always alone. Still, she can't help but imagine herself as a leading lady when she's changing out flowers early one morning...until she's caught in the act by her handsome classmate Yousuke Ueno! Hana can't wrap her head around his kind words at first, but as they grow closer, she finds her life slowly beginning to change…

Sakura will launch a new "special edition" series for the manga in the April issue of Monthly Young Ace on March 4.

Sources: April Showers Bring May Flowers anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.