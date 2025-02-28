Exclusive: Titan Licenses 3 Minute Bodyguard Yoko-chan Manga

COVER NOT FINAL Image courtesy of Titan © Susano Hara, Shino Sakamoto, Coamix

3 Minute Bodyguard Yoko-chan

Titan Manga announced on Friday that it has licensed authorand artist's) manga. The company will release the first volume physically and digitally on January 6, 2026.

Preorders are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, and Forbidden Planet.

Titan describes the story:

José is no ordinary schoolboy –he's the heir to a vast fortune. But being rich comes with its own set of problems: relentless bullies who are more interested in his money than his well-being. Desperate for protection, José hires Yoko-Chan, a fierce, no-nonsense bodyguard, to keep the tormentors at bay. There's just one catch: José can only afford her for three minutes a day! Can three minutes of super-powered protection really be enough to outsmart his bullies? With Yoko-Chan's martial arts skills and unwavering determination, José might just survive—if he can convince her to stick around for overtime!

The manga debuted in Coamix 's Comic Zenon magazine in January 2023, and it ended in September 2024. The second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on November 20.

