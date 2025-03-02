Korean Web Novel The Siren: Becoming the Villain's Family Gets Stage Musical

Production company ShowNote holds auditions for musical set to premiere in April 2026

Image via Tapas © Tapas Entertainment

Musical production company ShowNote has announced auditions for supporting and ensemble roles in the upcoming stage musical The Siren, which is set to premiere in April 2026.

The musical is based on Sol Leesu's popular romance-fantasy web novel Siren: I Became a Contract Family with the Villain. Poya also adapted the novel into the webtoon The Siren: Becoming the Villain's Family, which has garnered over 220 million views on Kakao Page and Kakao Webtoon services.

The Siren tells the story of Lloyd, a member of the Valentine family that has inherited demonic powers for generations, and Siren, the only key to breaking his curse. The story unfolds as their fates intertwine across time.

According to ShowNote, some of the lead roles will be cast through private negotiations rather than auditions.

The Siren will premiere in April 2026 at the Chungmu Art Center Grand Theater in Seoul.

The English version of the The Siren: Becoming the Villain's Family webtoon is available on Tapas . The serialization started in 2022 and ongoing.

Source: ShowNote