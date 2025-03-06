2025 Anpanman Film's Trailer Reveals Guest Cast Members

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Soreike! Anpanman: Chapon no Hero! , the 36th film in the franchise , revealed its full trailer and poster visual for the film on Friday. The trailer revealed the film's guest cast members.

The comedy trio Panther, consisting of Satoshi Mukai , Takahiro Ogata , and Ryōtarō Kan , join the film's guest cast. The trailer shows that Satoshi Mukai will voice the character Robot No. 2, but does not reveal the characters for the other guest cast members.

Image via le compte X des films Anpanman films ©やなせスタジオ ©やなせたかし／フレーベル館・TMS・NTV ©やなせたかし／アンパンマン製作委員会2025

(live-actionfilms' Megumi,Kanako Azumi) will play the central character Chapon in the film.

The film centers on Chapon, a mysterious boy who falls from the sky without any knowledge of where he came from. Staying with Anpanman, he one day helps someone out and gets to know the joy of making someone smile, and dreams of becoming a hero like Anpanman. But when Baikinman arrives, and reveals the secret of Chapon's origins, Chapon must figure out if his origins or his dreams define who he is.

The film opens in Japan on June 27.

Soreike! Anpanman: Baikinman to Ehon no Lulun (Baikinman and Lulun of the Picture Book), the 35th film in the Anpanman franchise , opened in Japan last June and ranked #1 in terms of ticket sales (but #2 in weekend earnings). The film sold 137,000 tickets and earned 170 million yen (about US$1.16 million) in its first three days, the highest opening weekend for an Anpanman film in the franchise 's history.

The Soreike! Anpanman television anime series began in 1988, and new Anpanman films have opened each summer since 1989. The 2014 film Soreike! Anpanman: Ringo Bōya to Minna no Negai (Let's Go! Anpanman: The Apple Boy and Everyone's Wishes) was the first film since Anpanman creator Takashi Yanase 's death.