Ridi's Subsidiary Prodifi Launches AI-Powered Webtoon Localization Tool

Tool can reduce time/cost of localization by up to 90%.

Prodifi, a subsidiary of content platform company RIDI , announced on Wednesday the launch of its new AI-powered tool designed to simplify the complex process of webtoon localization. RIDI is the mother company of the webtoon platform Manta .

Image via Prodifi's LinkedIn page © Prodifi

The new tool utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up translation while considering local cultural sensitivities and simplify typesetting, making design adjustments easier. In webtoons, typesetting refers to replacing text in speech bubbles, sound effects, and text boxes. According to Prodifi, the tool can reduce the time and cost of localization by up to 90%.

Prodifi's key features include automatic text recognition and translation within images; support for multiple languages such as English, Spanish, and Japanese; and compatibility with a wide range of image formats, including PSD, JPEG, and PNG. The tool also offers a cloud-based editing environment that enables real-time collaboration.

Ahn Kwang-soo, CEO of Prodifi, stated, “This tool was developed to enhance the efficiency of webtoon localization, which typically requires significant resources and manpower. Moving forward, we will focus on developing new features and enhancing our services to help creators connect with global markets without language barriers.”

Source: Money Today