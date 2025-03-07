Wattpad Webtoon Studios Hires Mar Vila Barcelo to Lead European Expansion

Studio aims to expand in Spanish-speaking market

Image via Barcelo's LinkedIn page © Mar Vila Barcelo

WattpadStudios has appointed Mar Vila Barcelo to lead its European operations. Based in Madrid, Barcelo will oversee the studio's international film and TV projects in the region and report to David Madden, Head of Global Entertainment.

Barcelo was previously Development Executive at ITV Studios Iberia, where she managed the development of feature films and series for Spanish-speaking markets. She worked with literary and publishing agents to source new intellectual property. Before joining ITV, Barcelo worked as a commissioner and executive producer for Short Circuit, a filmmaking hub backed by BFI and Screen Scotland. During her time there, she executive-produced the BAFTA Scotland-nominated short Groom and the BIFA-winning short "Too Rough." She has also had roles at ICM Partners, Film London, and Pure Grass Films.

Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, a subsidiary of Naver Corp-owned WEBTOON Entertainment, has previously adapted several Spanish-language titles from its library, including the A Través de mi Ventana trilogy. The first film in the series is Netflix 's sixth most-watched non-English language film. Another adaptation, Sigue Mi Voz by Ariana Godoy, has been produced by Zeta Studios and Beta Fiction Spain and is set to premiere later this year. The studio also released Mala Influencia, adapted from a Wattpad WEBTOON story by Teensspirit.

Additional European projects in development include adaptations of Love Me, Love Me, The Locker Exchange, The Bad Boy's Girl, Boulevard, and Perfectos Mentirosos.

Source: Deadline (Jesse Whittock, Max Goldbart)