News
Manga Up! Global Adds 'Let Me Be Single in Peace!' Manga in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Mutsuko Shiki's manga adaptation of Kabegiwa Aizaki, Mamyōda's novels launched in June 2022
Manga UP! Global announced on Sunday that it has added Mutsuko Shiki's manga adaptation of author Kabegiwa Aizaki and illustrator Mamyōda's Let Me Be Single in Peace! (Dou ka Ore o Hōtte Oite Kure: Naze ka Bocchi no Owatta Kōkō Seikatsu o Kanojo ga Kaeyou to Shite Kuru) light novel series.
Manga UP! describes the story:
Love, friendship, and a glorious adolescence—that's what Hodoka Nanamura hoped for when he entered high school. But by his final year, he had none of it. Then, on the eve of graduation, he sacrifices himself to save his classmate, Sora Hanamitsuji, from on oncoming truck, ending his life... Or so it should have.
Instead, he and Hanamitsuji were both transported back in time to their first year of high school, just before the entrance ceremony. Though Nanamura resigned himself to reliving the same unremarkable, lonely high school years, Hanamitsuji swears that she'll drag him out of his loner lifestyle!
With a second chance at high school, Nanamura gets to experience the best (and worst) coming-of-age romcom of his life!
The manga launched in Square Enix's Manga UP! in June 2022. The company published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on July 5.
Source: Email correspondence