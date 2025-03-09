K-Pop Boy Band BOYNEXTDOOR to Release Single for Webtoon Odd Girl Out

Odd Girl Out has been serialized since 2015

The K-pop boy band BOYNEXTDOOR has collaborated with the webtoon series Odd Girl Out for the single "Never Loved This Way Before." The track is set to be released on March 14 at 6:00 p.m. KST (5:00 a.m. EDT).

Odd Girl Out, serialized since 2015, explores the lives of teenage girls navigating the complexities of friendship, love, and personal growth. The original version of "Never Loved This Way Before," sung by CHEEZE in 2021, was well-received as a romantic confession song. In this new version, BOYNEXTDOOR aims to highlight the youthful emotions of a crush, adding a fresh perspective to the beloved song.

A live-action adaptation of Odd Girl Out was released in 2020.

The English version of the Odd Girl Out webtoon is available on WEBTOON . Morangji has been drawing the series.

