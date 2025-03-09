Naver Webtoon Continues Sponsoring 'Hyun-se Lee Cartoon Creation Camp' for Aspiring Creators

Image via Naver Webtoon's Website © Naver Webtoon

Naver WEBTOON announced on March 4 that it will once again officially sponsor the "Hyun-se Lee Cartoon Creation Camp" this year, continuing its support for aspiring webtoon creators.

The camp was first launched in 2001 by Doo-ho Lee, a professor at Sejong University at the time, as a so-called "hell camp" designed to immerse students completely in creating comics without any outside distractions. In 2014, with the support of Naver WEBTOON , the camp expanded its participants to colleges nationwide. It became a leading mentoring program for webtoon creation, hosted by renowned cartoonist Hyun-se Lee.

This year marks the ninth consecutive year of Naver WEBTOON 's sponsorship. Many webtoon artists who currently serialize their works on Naver WEBTOON , including Ri-na Im of Killer Pedro, Hyun-ah Cho of Letter from the Dead, and Gi Yoo of Fatal to Those Without Real Estate, are past participants of the camp.

The camp will select around 100 participants, including college students and Naver WEBTOON 's Best Challenge creators. Naver WEBTOON will cover all participation fees. During the 10-night, 11-day program, participants will focus solely on creating a complete webtoon. Esteemed figures in the Korean comic industry, such as Hyun-se Lee and Doo-ho Lee, along with other well-known webtoon artists, will provide real-time mentoring, sharing their expertise in creation and serialization.

Applications are open until April 11 through the Naver WEBTOON website. The camp will be held at the KOBACO Training Center in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, from June 30 to July 10.

During the camp, participants will have the opportunity to present their completed works at an exhibition attended by industry professionals. Outstanding works may even be serialized in Naver WEBTOON .