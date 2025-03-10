Butt Detective: Star and Moon Anime Film Explores Phantom Thief G's Past in New Clip

Film opens on March 20

Toei began streaming a clip from Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Star and Moon (Butt Detective the Movie: Star and Moon), the third anime film for the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) franchise, on Monday. The clip introduces Phantom Thief G's backstory.

Image via Comic Natalie © トロル・ポプラ社／2025「映画おしりたんてい」製作委員会

The film will open in Japan on March 20.

The film's story begins when Koala asks Butt Detective to find a missing relative who disappeared from an idol contest. The case takes Butt Detective to Stardust Island, the site of the contest, and also the home of the international criminal organization Phantom Thief Academy, headed by Phantom Thief G. Here, the organization advances its secret conspiracy, codenamed the Dark Age Plan. Butt Detective enters Stardust Island under the guise of an idol. At the same time, he joins forces with Phantom Thief U, who is out to steal back the valuable Moonlight Stone from Phantom Thief G. The story will also reveal more about Brown's past.

FRUITS ZIPPER is performing the film's theme song "Kawaiitte Magic" (Cuteness is Magic).

Butt Detective series director Hiroki Shibata is directing the film at Toei Animation , with Shoji Yonemura , a writer who pens many of the series' episodes, penning the script for the film. Hiroshi Takaki is composing the music. Hideaki Maniwa is the character designer and chief animation director. Yūnosuke Komamizu is credited as production supervisor. Kiminori Yoshida is editing, while Hiroki Sawamura is credited for sound recording. Ryūta Nakahara is in charge of sound effects. Ryūtarō Matsuda is the art designer, while Miki Azuma is the art director. Aya Mori is the color key artist, and Hideki Chiba is the compositing director of photography.

New episodes of the television anime that will serve as a prequel to the film will debut in Japan on April 5.

The first three episodes of the television anime premiered on NHK Educational in May 2018, and a new series of seven episodes premiered in July 2018. The anime began a regular television anime airing in December 2018, and has been running weekly since. The anime premiered 13 new episodes in April 2021.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty , the franchise's first standalone feature-length film and overall fourth film in the franchise, opened in Japan in March 2021. Eiga Oshiri Tantei Saraba Itoshiki Aibō (Oshiri) yo , the second film, opened in March 2024.

Poplar published Troll 's first Oshiri Tantei picture book in Japan in 2012, and the series has more than 9 million copies in print. The franchise has also inspired a stage musical. A Nintendo Switch game launched in November 2021.

