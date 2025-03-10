Nintendo Switch Online Adds Donkey Kong, Mario's Picross Game Boy Games

Both games launched on service on Friday

Nintendo announced that it has added the Donkey Kong (also known as Donkey Kong '94) and Mario's Picross Game Boy games to the Nintendo Switch Online library on Friday.

Nintendo released Donkey Kong , a sequel to the original 1981 arcade game, for Game Boy in June 1994.

The series continued with the Mario vs. Donkey Kong game, which had a remake for Nintendo Switch in February 2024. The original game debuted on Game Boy Advance in 2004. It was an entry into a new series inspired by the original 1981 Donkey Kong arcade game and the 1994 Game Boy sequel of the same name. Other games in the series include Mario vs. Donkey Kong: March of the Minis for Nintendo DS and Mini Mario & Friends: Amiibo Challenge for Nintendo Wii U and 3DS.

Nintendo released Jupiter and Ape Inc.'s Mario's Picross for Game Boy in March 1995.

Nintendo released the 1995 Mario's Super Picross Super Famicom game worldwide and for the first time in the U.S. for Nintendo Switch Online in September 2020.