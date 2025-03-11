Bandai Namco Entertainment Announces Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE Game

Game launches on Apple Arcade in April

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE , a new smartphone game in the Katamari Damacy series, on Tuesday. Bandai Namco Entertainment 's announcement gives an April release window, while Apple Arcade lists the game as "expected" to launch on April 3.

🎊Katamari Damacy is coming to Apple Arcade🎊



The latest entry in the series, Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, is rolling onto Apple Arcade!



This time the King is going live?!



Don't miss the updates on the official X! (@katamariseries)#katamaridamacy pic.twitter.com/bFyJsciq3W — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) March 11, 2025

Bandai Namco Entertainment released Katamari Damacy Reroll , an HD remaster of the first Katamari Damacy , on the Switch and PC in 2018, and on the PS4 and Xbox One in 2020. We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie , an HD version of the 2005 We Love Katamari PlayStation 2 game, debuted on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam in June 2023.

Bandai Namco released the rolling puzzle game Katamari Damacy for the PlayStation 2 in 2004. Katamari Damacy inspired numerous sequels in North America and Japan for PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, and mobile devices. Bandai Namco Entertainment released its Amazing Katamari Damacy smartphone game in December 2017.

Sources: Bandai Namco Entetainment's U.S. X/Twitter account, Apple Arcade via Gematsu





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.