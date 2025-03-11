×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Bandai Namco Entertainment Announces Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE Game

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game launches on Apple Arcade in April

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, a new smartphone game in the Katamari Damacy series, on Tuesday. Bandai Namco Entertainment's announcement gives an April release window, while Apple Arcade lists the game as "expected" to launch on April 3.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released Katamari Damacy Reroll, an HD remaster of the first Katamari Damacy, on the Switch and PC in 2018, and on the PS4 and Xbox One in 2020. We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie, an HD version of the 2005 We Love Katamari PlayStation 2 game, debuted on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam in June 2023.

Bandai Namco released the rolling puzzle game Katamari Damacy for the PlayStation 2 in 2004. Katamari Damacy inspired numerous sequels in North America and Japan for PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, and mobile devices. Bandai Namco Entertainment released its Amazing Katamari Damacy smartphone game in December 2017.

Sources: Bandai Namco Entetainment's U.S. X/Twitter account, Apple Arcade via Gematsu


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives