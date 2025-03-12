Seven Seas Licenses SMELL, Virgin Ventures, Far From Romance, 5 More Titles

Also licensed: He Craves to be Teased by His Favorite ASMR Streamer , His Sensual Whisper: The Voice That Sets Me On Fire , others

Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Nagabe, Kadokawa

SMELL

At a school filled with beastmen, two young pups have an awkward encounter that could lead to something more. Joseph, a young border collie, catches the shy and quiet bloodhound Noi sniffing his shirt one day in between classes. Rather than being put off, Joseph treats Noi with kindness and understanding, and even manages to get the timid bloodhound to open up. Turns out, Noi loves Joseph's scent! With this new revelation, a bond grows between them and before they know it, the pups are obsessed with each other's scent. Are they just messing around, fueled by raging hormones, or is there something more between Joseph and Noi?

Release Date: October 2025

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Kuroseimu, Seven Seas

Virgin Ventures: The Hilarious Hijinks of Erotic Amateurs ( Negai Ai: Hajimete Dōshi no Hajirai Yūgi )

Miki is a rookie erotic novelist who's never so much as held a woman's hand. Riko is a die-hard lingerie enthusiast with zero experience with men. Together, these two clueless virgins embark on a literary collaboration—attempting to bring the heat despite the cringe of their inexperience. Miki fully embraces Riko's obsession with underwear, but when he makes a very hands-on request in the name of research, Riko has to wonder…can you really write what you don't know?!

Release Date: November 2025 (volume 1)

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Amamiya, 新書館

Far From Romance

Tono Arata has lived in the same sleepy seaside town his entire life. Employed at a small IT firm, each day seems to blend into the next. Yet his quiet life is shaken up when his company announces they've hired a new employee--a gorgeous blue-eyed Brit named Lewis! At first Tono is taken aback by his foreign colleague's touchy-feely mannerisms and blunt manner of speaking, but it quickly becomes obvious to him that there's something unspoken behind those blue eyes that follow him around the office. So when Lewis suddenly asks if Tono remembers him, he's understandably thrown for a loop. Just who is this hunky ex-pat and how does he know Tono?!

Creator: Amamiya
Release Date: December 2025

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Aino Coco, Seven Seas

He Craves to be Teased by His Favorite ASMR Streamer

Karasuma Kodai is a university student with a sexy secret: he's an ASMR streamer who specializes in spicy roleplays! And though he's been at it for a while, his view counts have remained low, making him think it may be time to call it quits. Just before he makes the final decision, he's given a confession that shocks him! Minami Masaya, one of his most avid fans, confesses that he can only get turned on by Karasuma's voice. Surprised by such a claim, Karasuma offers to help Minami with some private sessions. But what starts as a fun ego boost quickly turns into a need for something more. Karasuma doesn't want to just be a voice for Minami, he wants to touch him too! Can this go from online to IRL or is Karasuma nothing more than a pleasing voice to Minami?

Creator: Aino Coco
Release Date: September 2025 (volume 1)

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Pyoko Asahina, Seven Seas

His Sensual Whisper: The Voice That Sets Me On Fire

After a missed connection years ago, office worker Mizuho developed an irresistible craving for deep, sultry voices. With such a unique fetish, she's been on the hunt for that perfect tone to satisfy her desires. When she meets Hibino, a handsome salesman with a voice that's smooth as velvet, at a company drinking party, Mizuho can't help but melt. Captivated by his seductive timbre, she invites him back to her place, where just a single suggestive whisper sends her senses into overdrive. Is Hibino the passionate partner she's been waiting for, or will her hopes for a true connection fall on deaf ears?

Creator: Pyoko Asahina
Release Date: September 2025 (volume 1)

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Fumi Tsuyuhisa, Frontier Works

Demon Under the Waxing Moon

Minori has spent his life attracting demons, but he's learned to live with their unwanted attention. That is, until the night he rescues what appears to be a sickly stray dog—only to discover it's actually a demon in disguise. Stripped of his true name, the demon has been left powerless, a shadow of what he once was. To regain his strength, the demon binds Minori into an unholy pact—one that demands more than just blood. Their nights together should be nothing more than transactional, yet as the demon's touch grows more possessive and Minori's defenses begin to wane, something unspoken stirs between them.

Release Date: October 2025

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Daken, saino, Seven Seas

The Wicked Princess and The Twelve Eyes: The Legendary Villainess and Her Elite Assassins

Lady Selina was betrayed by the crown prince, framed for a crime she didn't commit, and executed by poison. That should have been the end of her story—until time rewound, handing her a second chance. This time, she's not holding back. After all, that “murder” she was accused of was just a little misunderstanding! Dropping a flowerpot on the saintess's head isn't exactly lethal. Reflecting on her downfall, Selina realizes she didn't fail because of her schemes. She failed because she didn't have loyal minions to execute them properly. Determined to rewrite her fate, she takes in a group of orphans with nothing to lose and subjects them to grueling, cutthroat training. What emerges isn't just a team of assassins—they're the deadliest, most fanatically devoted elite the kingdom has ever seen. And they answer only to her. Armed with her overpowered entourage and sharp wit, Selina is ready to crush anyone who stands in her way. Dive into a chaotic adventure where a morally flexible villainess embraces her second chance, seeking revenge and rewriting the rules of heroism.

Creator: Daken, saino
Release Date: November 2025 (volume 1)

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Ran, BG, lezhin

The Greatest Wolf of My Life

Eunbyul's life isn't perfect—she's working a dead-end job at the local convenience store and has zero romantic prospects—but at least she has her own cozy space. But her peace is instantly ruined when a pair of boxers float over to her roof. As if a landmine has been set off, Eunbyul's thrown into a number of crazy scenarios: an unfortunate misunderstanding with her new next-door neighbor, who also happens to be a pop idol in hiding, a surprise reunion with an old crush, and a literal run-in with an old family friend! With so much going on, Eunbyul's life is far from comfortable and full of the unimaginable. Will she be labeled a perverted stalker forever, or will all these bad situations lead to some good fortune?

Creator: Ran, BG
Release Date: November 2025 (volume 1, Webtoons label)

