Nippon Ichi Software Teases 5 Titles, Including Fuuraiki 5

Nippon Ichi Software (NIS) previewed six titles in its live-streamed "Untitled// 2025.3.14" program on Friday. The first is Fuuraiki 5, the latest entry in its travel adventure game franchise which will launch on July 31 on Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. This time, the player will take a road trip to Mie Prefecture and even visit islands by ferry.

To commemorate Fuuraiki 5's launch, NIS is offering the Fuuraiki 4 game and its DLC in a bundle now, as well as the first Fuuraiki game on Steam on March 27.

NIS then teased five titles, listed only by their project names:

Curse

Command-based battle role-playing game themed aroond "curse"

Slated for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch in 2025

Gobble

Side-scrolling action game with toon-shaded animation

Slated for PlayStation 5 and Switch in 2025

Kyōran (Brutal Revolt)

Action role-playing game

Lead developer Shunsuke Minowa ( Disgaea 7) , character designer Takehito Harada ( Disgaea franchise ), Tenpei Sato ( Disgaea franchise )

, character designer ( ), ( ) Slated for PlayStation 5 and Switch in 2026

Renzu (Chained Curse)

Horror adventure game

Slated for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch in Summer 2025

Shinigami-Hime (God of Death Princess)

Action adventure game

Third title in NIS's "picture books grownups can enjoy"

Characfter designer Sayaka Oda (The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince) , scenario writer Kento Jobana (Bar Stella Abyss)

, scenario writer Kento Jobana Slated for PlayStation 5 and Switch in 2026