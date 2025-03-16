BTS Singer Jin Hosts Variety Show With Webtoon Artist Kian, Comedian Ye-eun Ji

Image via Netflix Korea's X/Twitter © Netflix

On March 12, Netflix released a minute-long teaser for Kian's Bizarre B&B, an unscripted variety show featuring webtoon artist/entertainer Kian, BTS member Jin, and SNL Korea comedian Ye-eun Ji. The series follows the three as they operate a bed-and-breakfast on Ulleungdo island, navigating the challenges of hosting guests for the first time.

Produced by the creators of Hyori's Homestay, the show is described by Netflix as an unpredictable and fun experience of trying something new with friends. The first three episodes will premiere on April 8, with new episodes debuting weekly afterward.

Kian, also known as Kian84, made his debut as a webtoon artist in 2008 and gained fame with works such as Fashion King and Returning Student. However, in recent years, he has been more active as an entertainer, appearing on variety shows like I Live Alone, transitioning from a webtoon creator to a television personality.

Netflix first announced the series in February as part of its 2025 slate of Korean originals.

Source: NME (Carmen Chin)