K Manga Licenses The Battlefield Saint: I Was Made to Marry a Duke Knight in Place of My Little Sister, but I've since Found Happiness Manga

New chapters publish simultaneously with Japanese release

K MANGA announced on Friday it has licensed Renichi Akagi 's manga adaptation of Shikiso Utsuzawa 's The Battlefield Saint: I Was Made to Marry a Duke Knight in Place of My Little Sister, but I've since Found Happiness light novel series for release in English. New chapters will publish simultaneously with the Japanese release.

Image via x.com © Renichi Akagi, Shikiso Utsukawa, K Manga

The company describes the story:

Unlike her younger sister, who is known as the Saint, Finne is rather unremarkable, and has been treated poorly at home. After being sent to a dangerous battlefield as a military doctor, Finne meets a critically injured duke knight named Leon and uses her healing magic to save him from the verge of death. Then, everything in her life starts to change dramatically…?!

Utsuzawa published the web novel on the ncode syosetsu site in August 2022. Kodansha shipped the second novel volume in Japan on January 31.

Akagi launched the manga adaptation of the series on the manga platform Palcy in July 2023. Kodansha shipped the fourth compiled book volume in Japan on December 27.