Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero Game's Trailer Reveals April 24 Release for PC

Game launched on January 30 for PS5, PS4, Switch

NIS America began streaming a trailer on Thursday for Nippon Ichi Software Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero , the sequel game to its Phantom Brave strategy game, and it reveals that the game will launch on PC via Steam on April 24.

The game launched on January 30 in Japan, North America, and Europe for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The game is also getting an Asian release in spring 2025.

The game features DLC with collaboration characters from other Nippon Ichi titles such as Yomawari: Night Alone , The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince , and others.

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero follows Marona, a young woman with the ability to communicate with phantoms. She is on a journey to save her friend Ash. The turn-based tactical RPG's mechanics are known for its gridless distance-based movement system (as opposed to the grid-based movement in most other tactical RPGs), as well as its unique Confine mechanic. Marona can summon her phantom allies into battle as controllable units by Confining them to in-map objects, that then enhance their innate capabilities depending on the item they are Confined into. Confined units only last a variable number of turns, and Marona herself is weak, so players must strategize around their roster of phantom allies, the item placement and availability on a given map, and the time limit on each individual summoned phantom.

NIS America released Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered , the remaster of the first Phantom Brave game, on PS5 on November 7.

The original Phantom Brave game launched for PlayStation 2 in 2004, and it launched for PC via Steam in July 2016. The Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 collection launched for Switch in August 2021 and includes Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered .

Source: Press release