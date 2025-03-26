Naver Webtoon Adapts 2 Short Stories by Author Young-ha Kim

Si illustrates "The Origin of Life," "Christmas Carol" stories

Naver WEBTOON launched WEBTOON adaptations of two short stories by Korean author Young-ha Kim. Young-ha Kim's Short Story Collection premiered on Tuesday.

Image via Naver Webtoon © Naver Webtoon

The webtoons are based on "The Origin of Life" and "Christmas Carol," originally published in Kim's short story collections Two People Only and My Brother's Back, respectively. "The Origin of Life," released in 2017, follows a man who unexpectedly reunites with his first love. "Christmas Carol," first published in 2004, is a psychological drama involving characters caught up in a murder case.

The webtoons reimagine the short stories in a new format, adding perspectives and character arcs not found in the original texts. Emerging WEBTOON artist Si is illustrating the stories.

Young-ha Kim is one of Korea's most celebrated writers, having received numerous literary awards.

Naver WEBTOON is also developing adaptations of Young-ha Kim's novel Quiz Show and Kang-myung Chang's novel Waning Crescent, or the Way You Remember the World.

Source: Naver Webtoon