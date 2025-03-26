The Kidnapping Day Novel/Live-Action Series Gets Webtoon

Webtoon adaptation launched on March 13

The Kidnapping Day novel and live-action series expanded its IP universe with a new webtoon adaptation that launched on March 13 exclusively on RIDI .

Image via RIDI © RIDI

Unlike the original novel and drama, the webtoon introduces a fresh narrative perspective by focusing on Hye-eun Seo—a character previously portrayed as a villain. The story delves into her childhood, the origins of the “Genius Child Project,” and her complex relationship with Myung-joon.

Author Hae-yeon Jung's original novel gained popularity for its quirky blend of humor and suspense centered around an accidental kidnapper and a genius child. The TV series adaptation was critically acclaimed, landing a spot on Forbes' list of the “Best Korean Dramas of 2023.”

The Kidnapping Day has also garnered international attention. It is getting a European remake adaptation through a co-production with UK-based studio SHUK.

The webtoon is not currently available in English.

Source: KBS (Jae-hwan Park)