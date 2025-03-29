Korea Fair Trade Commission Uses AI Tools to Make Webtoon for Public Outreach

Government agency uses Stable Diffusion to produce webtoon

Image via KFTC's official blog © KFTC

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), the government agency promoting fair and free competition, announced on March 26 that it is actively leveraging generative AI technologies to produce content and enhance the effectiveness of its public outreach.

The KFTC is currently publishing a weekly webtoon series titled Fair Diary on its official blog using the AI tool Stable Diffusion, which converts text into images.

For its biweekly short-form video series "Fruit Punch of Fairness," uploaded to platforms such as the agency's official YouTube channel, the commission uses Adobe Firefly, an AI tool that transforms text and images into short videos.

A KFTC official stated, “The use of AI is helping break down traditional boundaries between work areas and is fostering greater collaboration. We plan to continue leveraging emerging technologies to strengthen communication with the public.”

Source: KFTC's press release