Production of Webtoon-Based Live-Action Thriller Series Dear X Delayed Due to Injury of Actor Do-hoon Kim

The filming of the live-action series Dear X has been put on hold after actor Do-hoon Kim suffered a serious injury on set.

According to Korean entertainment media outlet Sports Chosun, Kim fractured his left forearm while practicing motorcycle riding during a break in filming last week. The accident occurred as he attempted a short ride and lost balance, resulting in a fall. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a 24-week recovery period. He has since undergone surgery and is currently hospitalized.

Dear X is a melodrama thriller based on the webtoon of the same name. It centers on a woman who hides behind a mask to survive and a man determined to save her. Kim was set to play a leading role alongside actress Yoo-jung Kim, and several action sequences were planned. However, the unexpected injury has cast uncertainty over the series' production timeline.

Do-hoon Kim has been gaining recognition through his performances in another webtoon-based series, Moving.

As he recovers, the production team is reportedly monitoring his condition before determining the next steps for the show's schedule.

The English version of the Dear X webtoon is available on WEBTOON . VANZIUN drew the series, which ended in 2021.

