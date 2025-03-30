Naver Webtoon Joins Anti-Piracy Coalition ACE

Company is the 1st webtoon company to join coalition

Image via WEBTOON's Website © WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) announced on March 25 that NAVER WEBTOON has joined as its newest member. NAVER WEBTOON , part of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc., is the first webcomic and webnovel company, and the first Korea-based company, to become a member of ACE.

WEBTOON Entertainment, headquartered in Los Angeles and listed on Nasdaq, operates major storytelling platforms and produces webcomics and webnovels consumed globally. Its studios, Wattpad WEBTOON Studios in the U.S. and Studio N in Korea, have adapted multiple titles into series and films on platforms such as Netflix , Disney+ , Prime Video, and Crunchyroll .

Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association and Chairman of ACE, said that NAVER WEBTOON 's membership strengthens ACE's global anti-piracy efforts, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.

WEBTOON Entertainment Founder and CEO Junkoo Kim stated that the company will continue working to protect creators and respond to illegal content distribution by partnering with ACE and other industry stakeholders.

ACE is a part of the American-based Motion Picture Association, and it touts itself as "the world's leading online antipiracy organization protecting the creativity and innovation that drive the growth of core copyright and entertainment industries." Other companies that have joined the coalition include Warner Bros. Discovery , Netflix , Amazon, Apple TV , Disney, HBO , Sony Pictures , Hulu , and many others.

Sources: E-mail correspondence, ACE