WEBTOON Entertainment Partners with PlayStation to Launch Cross-Platform Subscription Campaign

WEBTOON Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it has entered a marketing partnership with PlayStation . Starting on Tuesday, PlayStation Plus Premium users gained access to a WEBTOON subscription on the platform's English-language service. In return, WEBTOON subscribers—particularly readers of titles like Omniscient Reader , Bad Born Blood, and The Reborn Young Lord is an Assassin— receive two complimentary weeks of PlayStation Plus.

Image via WEBTOON Entertainment's X Account © WEBTOON Entertainment

The initiative aims to create a two-way engagement funnel: introducing gamers to webtoons and guiding WEBTOON fans into the gaming ecosystem, especially for series with strong game-like worldbuilding.

This marks another step in WEBTOON Entertainment's ongoing collaborations with the gaming industry. In January 2025, the company partnered with Japanese game developer CAPCOM to host a WEBTOON contest inspired by the Monster Hunter Wilds universe.

The contest was part of WEBTOON 's Branded Contest program, which connects creators with official brand partners. U.S.-based creators can submit entries to WEBTOON 's platform, choosing from three prompts inspired by the Monster Hunter universe. Prompts are available on WEBTOON Entertainment's website.

Sources: YNA (Kyung-yoon Kim), WEBTOON Entertainment's X/Twitter account