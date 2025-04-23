News
WEBTOON Entertainment Partners with PlayStation to Launch Cross-Platform Subscription Campaign
posted on by Wonhee Cho
WEBTOON Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it has entered a marketing partnership with PlayStation. Starting on Tuesday, PlayStation Plus Premium users gained access to a WEBTOON subscription on the platform's English-language service. In return, WEBTOON subscribers—particularly readers of titles like Omniscient Reader, Bad Born Blood, and The Reborn Young Lord is an Assassin— receive two complimentary weeks of PlayStation Plus.
The initiative aims to create a two-way engagement funnel: introducing gamers to webtoons and guiding WEBTOON fans into the gaming ecosystem, especially for series with strong game-like worldbuilding.
This marks another step in WEBTOON Entertainment's ongoing collaborations with the gaming industry. In January 2025, the company partnered with Japanese game developer CAPCOM to host a WEBTOON contest inspired by the Monster Hunter Wilds universe.
The contest was part of WEBTOON's Branded Contest program, which connects creators with official brand partners. U.S.-based creators can submit entries to WEBTOON's platform, choosing from three prompts inspired by the Monster Hunter universe. Prompts are available on WEBTOON Entertainment's website.
Sources: YNA (Kyung-yoon Kim), WEBTOON Entertainment's X/Twitter account