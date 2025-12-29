A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof Manga Ends in 7th Volume

Manga launched in 2021; TV anime adaptation debuted on April 10

Image via Amazon ©HundredBurger, Kadokawa

The sixth compiled book volume of HundredBurger 's A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof ( Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi ) manga revealed on Saturday that the manga will end in its seventh volume.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and published the first volume on December 16. The company describes the manga's story:

After a series of unfortunate events, young ninja Satoko has found herself sharing a house with the deadly assassin, Konoha. On the run from her village due to a misunderstanding, she's relying on Konoha's murderous skills to keep her safe from the ninjas seeking to kill her. But Konoha isn't the easiest to get along with and is only tolerating Satoko due to her excellent skills at cleaning up messes—both from Konoha's work and in her home. Somehow, these two will find harmony in their new life together while keeping ninja attackers at bay! So long as they can survive each other, that is.

HundredBurger launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Dengeki DaiohG magazine website in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth volume on March 27. The manga was nominated in the Best Printed Manga category for the "Next Manga Awards" in 2022.

The manga's 12-episode anime adaptation debuted on April 10. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Source: A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof volume 6

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.