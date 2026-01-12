Firefly Wedding Manga Ends, Gets Spinoff Stories

Image via Amazon ©Oreco Tachibana, Shogakukan

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE platform published the final chapter of Oreco Tachibana 's Firefly Wedding ( Hotaru no Yomeiri ) manga for early access on Monday. The final chapter will get an official release on February 2. Manga ONE also announced that the manga will get spinoff stories starting in February. The first part of the spinoff story "Koi to Doku" (Love and Poison) will debut on Manga ONE on February 2, and the second part will follow on March 2. Another spinoff story titled " Hotaru no Yomeiri Gaiden -Hitokiri to Yōdō-" ( Firefly Wedding Spinoff -The Assassin and a Young Child-) will have five chapters that will be published on the following dates:

Chapter 1 on April 6

Chapter 2 on May 4

Chapter 3 on June 8

Chapter 4 on July 6

Chapter 5 on August 3

The series began its final arc on October 20.

Comikey and Viz Media both release the manga in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga physically and will release the fifth volume on January 27. Viz Media describes the manga:

Afflicted with a heart condition, Meiji-era noblewoman Satoko is determined to secure a marriage that will benefit her family before she dies. But before she can realize her goal, she's targeted by a mysterious assassin named Shinpei. In a last-ditch effort to save her life, Satoko asks her would-be murderer to marry her. Her proposal isn't sincere, but unfortunately for her, Shinpei loves as intensely as he kills. Can Satoko find a way to break the engagement without losing her life?

The manga launched on the Manga ONE app in 2022. Shogakukan will publish the 11th compiled book volume on February 19. The manga was nominated in the Best Shōjo Manga category of Kodansha 's 48th annual Manga Awards in 2024.

The manga is inspiring a television anime that will debut in October.

Source: Manga ONE