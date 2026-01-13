K Manga Adds Kouji Seo's Umine the Island Inn Manga

Series debuted on Wednesday in Japan

Kodansha 's K Manga service announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday that it has licensed Kouji Seo 's Umine the Island Inn ( Ano Shima no Umine-sō ) manga for simulpub. The first chapter is available to read now.

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © KODANSHA LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED., Kouji Seo

K MANGA describes the story:

A new series from Kouji Seo , the creator of The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ! Unemployed 19-year-old Kazuma has been summoned to Asagiri Island, rumored to be home to long lost pirate treasure. He ends up working as an odd-job man at Umine Inn, a traditional Japanese café with women-only lodgings and a host of eccentric yet beautiful women. The stuff of dreams for any man - a romantic comedy about island life and treasure hunting, where the surroundings are beautiful in more ways than one!

Seo launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on Wednesday.

Seo launched the The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ( Megami no Café Terrace ) manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. Seo ended the series on November 5. The artist published a mini chapter for the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in December. Seo will continue the series with an irregular serialization.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The second season debuted in July 2024. Crunchyroll also streamed the second season as it aired.