Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Game Reveals Dragon Ball Daima Part 2 DLC Trailer

DLC launches on Thursday

Bandai Namco Entertainment America streamed a new trailer for its Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot game on Wednesday, previewing the upcoming "DAIMA - Adventure Through The Demon Realm Part 2" DLC ahead of its launch on Thursday.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The new DLC introduces Vegeta (Mini) as a playable character, as well as battles with Tamagami Number Two and Majin Duu. Super Saiyan 4 Goku, Third Eye Gomah, Piccolo (Mini), and Bulma (Mini) also appear.

The "DAIMA - Adventure Through The Demon Realm Part 1" DLC debuted on July 17.

Players who purchase the DLC pack get access to both parts as they launch, as well as bonus items. Goku (Mini) has access to the Power Pole. Glorio, Shin, and Panzy are in the DLC.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot launched in January 2020 in both Japan and in the West. The game is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment released a Nintendo Switch port in September 2021, and on Google Stadia in October 2021.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.