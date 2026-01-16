Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ Net Anime Reveals Opening Theme in Main Promo Video

4-episode series debuts on February 6

The official website for the anime of Shigenobu Matsumoto and Yō Kanebayashi 's Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ ( Duel Masters LOST ~Oblivion Sun~ ) , the third part of the overall Duel Masters LOST manga, revealed the show's main promotional video on Friday. The video reveals and previews Kashitarō Itō 's opening theme song "Ayakashi Ayashi."

Image via Duel Masters LOST anime's website ©2025 Wizards of the Coast/Shogakukan/WHC/ShoPro

The anime will debut streaming on February 6 at 8:00 p.m. JST on the officialchannel, and will have four episodes.

Shigenobu Matsumoto and Yō Kanebayashi 's Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō ( Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance) manga launched in February 2024 and ended in March 2024. The duo then launched the Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ ( Duel Masters LOST: Reaper of the Moon) manga in August 2024, and ended it in February 2025.

The Duel Masters LOST ~Bōkyaku no Taiyō~ manga launched on September 10, and ended on January 1 with the announcement of a fourth part.

The net anime adaptation of Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō debuted in October 2024 and had four episodes. The anime of Duel Masters LOST ~Gekka no Shinigami~ debuted in December 2024 and ended with its fourth and final episode in February 2025.



