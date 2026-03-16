Your Throne Webtoon Returns on March 31 After 1+ Year Hiatus

Animated trailer features song “Two Faced” by LUCY

Image via MOSTCONTENTS YouTube channel © Naver Webtoon/SAM

The Your Throne webtoon will return on March 31 after roughly a 15-month hiatus, Naver WEBTOON announced through a newly released trailer on Saturday.

The animated trailer was directed by BDP, with Seul-gi Park serving as art director and Min-sun Park as director of photography. The trailer features the song “Two Faced” by LUCY.

Created by SAM, Your Throne is one of the biggest hit romance fantasies on the platform with more than 185 million views and almost 2 million fans. The story of Your Throne reads:

Tensions are brewing under the seemingly calm surface of the Vasilios Empire, a kingdom ruled by the Imperial Family and the Temple. Lady Medea Solon has lost her place next to Crown Prince Eros, but resolves to do whatever it will take to win back what's rightfully hers. Will she reclaim her throne?

Fans can read the previous episodes on WEBTOON.