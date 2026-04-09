Eden of the East Anime Gets Stage Play

Play based on 2009 anime runs in Tokyo in April-May 2027

The Eden of the East anime is inspiring a stage play adaptation that will run in Tokyo in April-May 2027.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ©東のエデン製作委員会

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime, and it is also streaming the English dub .

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Akira Takizawa wakes up naked outside the White House with no memories. He's got a gun and a cell phone. He doesn't remember the phone gives him access to ten billion yen and a woman who will grant any request. He doesn't even remember he's supposed to save Japan and will be murdered if he fails. Whatever he's tangled up in, Takizawa's in deep—and that's not even scratching the surface.

The Eden of the East anime premiered in 2009 with 11 episodes. The anime had three films - Eden of the East: Air Communication , Eden of the East: The King of Eden , and Eden of the East: Paradise Lost - that debuted in 2009 and 2010. Funimation released all three on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) directing and writing the original anime at Production I.G Chica Umino ( March comes in like a lion creator) is credited as the original character designer.

Source: Press release





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