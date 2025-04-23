AMNERO Anthology Volumes 1 and 2

The AMNERO anthologies are less like serialized web novels and more like collections of individual chapters written by Hyocoro. Therefore, the first volume doesn't necessarily have a strong narrative flow. The first chapter feels like the pilot to the series, building up a sort of rescue mission that gets sidelined by a rather intense sex scene and a cliffhanger ending that hints something deeper is going on with one of the characters. Characters seem to be losing their minds, there's a bit of societal corruption thrown in there. However, that setup doesn't get any payoff. If you try to look at these two volumes as the organic telling of a story, you're setting yourself up for disappointment because it doesn't feel like that's how the anthology was put together.

Both of these volumes are comprised of chapters that focus on a small set of characters who seem to occupy this world of science fiction, but we don't get to see a lot of that world. Both of these volumes only take place within two set locations. In some ways, this feels like a spinoff addition to an already pre-established franchise . Based on some of the author's notes at the end of each volume, it seems like worldbuilding wasn't the main priority in establishing these chapters as the sex scenes came first, and then a narrative was written around them. Nothing is wrong with that, but it makes the one or two chapters that alluded to a larger story feel almost out of place as I think these chapters are at their best when they act as simple character pieces with intense sex scenes.

While the character Myuka is featured prominently in artwork and on the cover, she's only the focus for two of these chapters. Considering that one of those chapters features her getting a boyfriend who is heavily implied to be a minor, suffice it to say that her involvement felt rather superfluous and off-putting, to say the least. Again, it feels like something was being set up with her having an odd sex drive that never really got adequate payoff.

What does get an adequate setup is the relationship between Marco and Amnero who are undoubtedly the stars of these books. This dynamic is set up in volume one but fully delved into in volume two. I would describe this story as “What would happen if Vash from Trigun had a jaded, loudmouth sidekick who had a lactation problem?” These two are forced together due to circumstance, but seeing the relationship gradually get stronger with each passing chapter was very satisfying. You could tell this is where the writer poured a lot of their love for character writing because while it is basic, it was still believable. Seeing the circumstances of when these two first have sex and comparing them to the circumstances of the last time they had sex was very satisfying. I'm all for good sexual chemistry, but it also helps when the characters have just good personal chemistry outside the bedroom. There's a lot of bite to the dialogue with some witty comebacks and strong comedic timing. The fact that this persisted even through the sex scenes themselves made everything feel very in-character and incredibly organic.

As for the sex scenes themselves, this is where things get a little bit tricky because the author redrew a good chunk of these initially released chapters specifically for these books, and a few specific pieces of artwork are featured with color! However, it doesn't seem like they were able to get to every chapter. If I were to make a guess, I would say that more attention was probably given to the second volume than the first because the first volume's sex scenes, while intense, also have moments of questionable framing and cluttered detail. The artwork isn't nearly as clean as I would like it to be which makes scenes and transitions just look a bit like a mess.

Volume two, on the other hand, is a massive improvement in art and direction. The line art is much cleaner, things look less cluttered overall, and, as I mentioned before, this is where we start seeing a lot more of those strong character dynamics play out during the sex scenes themselves. Massive shoutout to people who like stacked short stacks and lactation, because there's a lot of love for milk here.

I could recommend this series to people just off the back of Marco and Amnero's relationship alone. Their sex scenes are titillating, but I also just like seeing them together, which is more than I can say for most other pieces of porn media out there. I recommend volume two over volume one, as it is more complete and satisfying. However, if you enjoy the second volume as much as I did, I could also see you going back to book one to enjoy some of the okay moments even if they only make up about half of that volume.