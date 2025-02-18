How would you rate episode 7 of

The previous episode pushed Rin into existential despair, seeing the carnage wrought by his monster baby self. This week, we see the remedy. That's to have him reconnect with someone who loves him—Shiemi, of course—even if he's asleep at the time. Rin's temporary return to the show's “present” also lets him catch up with the anime's other characters and reminds us of the continuing global crisis, giving it more weight than other season-climax cataclysms.

In story terms it works, even if it's frustrating to have the fall-out from last week's mayhem mostly deferred to next week. But then, this season isn't just about the relationship between Shiro, Yuri, and Satan. It's also the emotional journey of Rin, who can count all three of them as his parents, and the episode brings that to the forefront.

Another obvious objection is, “Not another secret character history,” as Shiemi is summoned to an Edenic realm by an absurdly sinister Vatican sect. If last week was full of echoes of The Omen , this time the vibe's decidedly Midsommar . It would have been sweeter to have Rin find salvation with an essentially “ordinary” human girl who happens to be supremely brave and kind, but that's not happening now.

Still, the scene where Shiemi saves Rin, with no idea what she's doing, is lovely, especially the moment when she sees him in goofy-looking repose and bursts out laughing. That's the Rin she knows, not the murderous monster from last week. But viewers may prefer the earlier scene between Shiemi and Izumo, where Shiemi finally ( finally! ) realizes she loves Rin, while Izumo stumbles over saying Shiemi is her friend. Ah, anime kids and their terror of expressing their feelings! Izumo actor Eri Kitamura 's delivery of ”tomo-to-to-tomo” (straining to say "tomodachi"), reminded me of Karisu at her most discombobulated in Stein's;Gate .

Fans of Yukio may feel aggrieved that his appearance was so brief, though his scene with Lucifer makes the point that he and Rin have been brought into synch, both forced to confront their worst fears about themselves. Except that Rin's reaction is to split into Jekyll and Hyde versions of himself, while Yukio is going the “I can't not be evil” route, like key characters in Attack on Titan and Puella Magi Madoka Magica .

For all of Studio VOLN 's limitations, it's a pleasing-looking episode, most obviously with the Edenic-looking land to which Shiemi is brought, and the beatific vision of Shiemi herself as she confesses to the soul-stricken Rin. For myself, I'm happy just with the sight of Lucifer's giant flying battleship, though I'll be disappointed if it doesn't come to an explosive end eventually… and the Edenic land too, come to that.

Full marks for following up Shiemi's emotional confession with… a poop joke. That it's delivered not by Rin or by one of the other boys, but rather by the ultra-shy Shiemi, makes it all the funnier.

