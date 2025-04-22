How would you rate episode 3 of

Episode 3 of From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman is a perfectly serviceable weekly television entry, but not much more.

So, this week, Beryl gets settled in a bit better than on his initial arrival. It's a little hard to critique and just as hard to compliment. Beryl gets introduced to the Adventurer's Guild, and they want to see him in action to prove that he has what it takes. He faces off against Surena, one of his former students, and once again, we get a sense of who Beryl is - humble, appreciative, proud of his students, but still quite skilled. Nothing we haven't seen before, and likely something we will see more of as time goes on.

This also gives us a chance to visit Surena's origin story. This is similarly “just fine” - saved as a young girl from a rampaging beast, she learned under his steady tutelage and became a great warrior. No major surprises, nothing to critique really. Their fight culminates similarly too, with Beryl once again using his knowledge of the practice handling of the blade and observational skills to best Surena.

The section with the adventurers is - and I know you're going to be surprised here - more of the same solid material. It is basically what you would expect from skilled but overconfident youngsters, only to be surprised by a real major threat. The ending of the episode doesn't allow much more to play out, and we're left wondering if next week will have any novelty in store. Still, I liked that this episode was focused and did the necessary character work, even if it didn't reinvent the wheel in any massive way. I'm also left quite curious as to how Beryl's skill, which has mostly been around knowledge of weaponry and fighting human opponents, will measure up against a more bestial foe.

