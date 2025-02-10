How would you rate episode 5 of

Episode 5 of I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time acts as a bridge between major events with space for character development.

With the fall of the big bad last week, we've got some time to spend with Alina, Jade, and the rest. This gives us a great opportunity to explore how the cast feels about current events and the episode mostly delivers, with some caveats. The most significant development is probably Lululee's struggle with her trauma around healing and failing her former party members. The dark events from her past are coming up even during training exercises and causing her to struggle to perform her duties, giving her flashbacks and small panic attacks even in practice scenarios. It's handled pretty well, but I still feel like we haven't had quite enough time to bond with Lululee, so her struggles don't hit as hard as they might. Perhaps if the entire episode had been dedicated to her rather than it being just one of many plots this week it might have helped.

Alina gets bogged down at work again, and of course, the Silver Sword is involved. This forces her to re-engage with their training and get stuck in with Jade and the company once more. I mentioned last week that I felt the show was already getting a bit far from the premise, and I'm glad to see us back in the work environment. Despite Alina's obvious skill, she's at her funniest and most relatable when dealing with the stress of work, and I'm glad to see that return. Even the “date” she agrees to with Jade is ultimately about the fair and avoiding work. That is a good way to keep the premise front and center.

