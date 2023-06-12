×
Review

by Gunawan,

Lupin Zero

Synopsis:
Lupin Zero

How did this young boy become the notorious gentleman thief "Lupin III"? Despite his longstanding status and notoriety as the world's greatest thief, there was once a time when even Lupin III was young and inexperienced.

Loosely based on young Lupin III from the original manga, Lupin Zero will tell a nostalgic, yet brand-new original story, finally lifting the veil cast upon Lupin III's humble beginnings. Set during the era in which the original series was first published, the anime depicts Young Lupin III running around the streets of 1960s Japan during the country's economic boom.

A young boy climbs the staircase to villainhood. What was he thinking and what steps did he take? This is the untold origin story of the world's greatest thief.
Review:

Lupin III is a name familiar to anime fans worldwide, but not all of them would know what exactly the name entails. I, for one, have been interested in Lupin III for who knows how long, but felt intimidated by how large a franchise it has grown into throughout the last five decades. After a few years of being confused, I finally got an accessible introduction in the form of Lupin Zero.

Billed as the story of Lupin III in his youth, specifically his high school days, the six-episode ONA series starts with Lupin's meeting with his soon-to-be partner-in-crime, Jigen, and their first love, Yoko, who would play a more important role during the final two episodes. Lupin is shown to be a young and very talented con man, standing at the intersection of two different ways of life, as represented by his father, Lupin II, and his grandfather, the great Arsene Lupin. His interactions with the delinquent student, Jigen, who turns out to be much more than a delinquent, would trigger a great change in their lives—one that would mark a long-lasting friendship forged through life and death.

The characters presented in the series have a tendency to be one-note, especially the side characters. For example, Lupin II is a cool thief-dad, Shinobu is a hot awesome bodyguard-maid, Grandpa Lupin is a cunning master thief, and so on. Even so, it works well to keep the focus on Lupin and Jigen's character development. Speaking of cool, don't get me started on how cool Jigen is. He might not be the most charismatic guy compared to what you might see in other anime but, oh boy, the manchild in me screamed how much would have wanted a cool friend like him in my high school days. Pairing him with mischievous Lupin makes a good comedy duo reminiscent of classic buddy cop movies.

I have to give two thumbs up to the series' visuals, as it hits me hard with nostalgia. I used to watch Casshern and Time Bokan when I was still a toddler. The retro visuals also fits well with the 1960s setting. I also can't forget about some of the wacky cartoonish action sequences that add a good amount of flavor to the setting, although they might not be for everyone. The action scenes, while stylish and over-the-top, have a hint of realism during the serious parts of the story. They range from a high school student gunning a railway to change a train's route, running through Looney Tunes dungeons, and even one occasion where the boys hijack a ship mounted with atomic artillery weapon occupied by an armed revolutionary group. Awesome? Yes, of course.

The lack of overarching plot does mean that the storytelling is not the best aspect. For example, the episode where Lupin tries to hijack a whisky-smuggling pipeline and connect it to his secret base in school feels like a filler episode in a six-episode series. It's also super messy with how it handles comedy, conflict. Yet despite being a short series, we still get a colorful cast of distinctly designed characters, an almost fulfilling adolescent story, a compelling friendship story, a few great action set pieces, and, most importantly, a cool dad plus a very cool best friend. A few lulls here and there can be forgiven.

Overall, Lupin Zero is a very enjoyable series on its own. I would recommend this to my friends in a heartbeat. It also does a great job of making me want to continue diving deeper into Lupin III's world more than ever. I am hoping that Lupin and Jigen stay best friends in their adult life.
Grade:
Overall : A
Story : B
Animation : A
Art : B
Music : B

+ Simple and engaging story with great action sequences
Retro art style might not be for everyone
Production Info:
Director: Daisuke Sakō
Series Composition: Ichiro Okouchi
Script:
Ichiro Okouchi
Hiroki Uchida
Subaru Yoneyama
Storyboard:
Daisuke Sakō
Chikayoshi Sakurai
Yuichiro Yano
Hisao Yokobori
Yoshitomo Yonetani
Episode Director:
Ryuta Imaizumi
Yoshitaka Koyama
Koichiro Kuroda
Keiko Oyamada
Daisuke Sakō
Nobuo Tomizawa
Yasuro Tsuchiya
Yoshitomo Yonetani
Unit Director:
Daisuke Sakō
Hisao Yokobori
Music: Yoshihide Otomo
Original creator: Monkey Punch
Character Design: Asami Taguchi
Art Director:
Hiroki Ozaki
Tetsuhiro Shimizu
Art:
Takumi Minami
Ichirou Tatsuta
Chief Animation Director:
Hiroaki Noguchi
Yumiko Shirai
Koichi Suenaga
Asami Taguchi
Animation Director:
Gōda
Maho Aoki
Yōsuke Fujino
Satsuki Fukuda
Miyu Hattori
Motoki Hayakawa
Junichi Hayama
Kazuyuki Ikai
Nijimi Kakitsubaki
Yukari Kamiaka
Yoshitaka Katō
Kazutaka Kawamoto
Junko Matsushita
Minoru Nakagawa
Akiko Nakano
Hirotaka Nii
Yasutoshi Niwa
Hiroaki Noguchi
Masatsune Noguchi
Mai Ogawa
Yōichi Ōnishi
Ryōta Shimizu
Yumiko Shirai
Kumiko Shishido
Koichi Suenaga
Takanori Suzuki
Asami Taguchi
Nagisa Takahashi
Hironori Tanaka
Miho Tanino
Toshihiro Uranaka
Ippeita Watanabe
Tatsuya Yada
Sound Director: Yuji Tange
Director of Photography: Hiroyuki Chiba
Executive producer: Hiroyasu Shinohara
Producer:
Takahiro Koda
Kōji Nozaki
Licensed by: Sentai Filmworks

