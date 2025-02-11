How would you rate episode 18 of

Most of this episode is an extended fight scene. It's big, flashy, and looks great. The directing is top tier and the animation matches it. It's chaotic with numerous fights happening all at once, yet retains a strikingly high level of detail. There was serious time, money, and effort put into this episode, and it shows. It's the best-looking episode of the series so far if nothing else—and that's saying something.

Despite action being the main focus, that's not all there is to this one. The point of this episode is to introduce us to the S-Rank version of Jinwoo by pitting him against a similar yet stronger enemy. The Orc Mage has magic powers far beyond Jinwoo and also has an army of Orcs that can defeat all of Jinwoo's soldiers except for the elites. However, the point of this battle is to show us that, as long as Jinwoo can force a battle of attrition, he can overcome an even more powerful army. This is because, like with any army of the undead, every enemy that dies becomes Jinwoo's ally. While he may have a limited mana pool from which to birth and respawn his army, a potion or two is all that's needed to turn a protracted losing battle into a victory.

We also see, yet again, that Jinwoo has a line for when he is willing to intervene: when those around him are in true mortal danger. Jinwoo could have come forward at any point since the Orcs first appeared—and it would have been pragmatic to do so. Yet, he did not until he had to—so as not to expose his secret or overshadow the others during an important test. Even then, he asked permission to prevent any future bad blood. As cold as Jinwoo may seem in battle, he is still empathetic to those around him.

The other important aspect of this episode is further character development for Cha Hae-In. She's the strongest woman in the series and is the second in command of the country's biggest guild. Over the first season, she was portrayed as calm, cool, and efficient but her appearances this season have been showing that to be only the surface level of her personality.

To put it frankly, Cha is adorkable. From her sniffing Jinwoo in the last episode to her reluctance to use an uncool weapon like a pickaxe in this one, Cha is far more awkward and innocent than she first appears. This makes sense when you think about it. To the general public, she might as well be a god—one of the strongest 10 hunters in the country and a walking WMD. Who would dare approach her and treat her like the young woman she is? Then, when it comes to the hunters she surrounds herself with all day, they stink to the point she has to cover her nose and mouth with a scented handkerchief when not in battle. It's no surprise she isn't exactly polishing her social skills and spending her free time with them.

All this makes Jinwoo an unexpected jewel in her eyes—giving her feelings she has little experience with. He's someone on her level who doesn't stink and is a rather attractive man. It's enough to make her self-conscious. She wants desperately to talk with Jinwoo—to get to know him—but also wants to look cool in front of him. It makes her cute and relatable—a light comedic and romantic foil we can't help but root for. Here's hoping she gets her chance to talk with him sooner rather than later.

Random Thoughts:

• It's good to see that, as arrogant as Choi Jong-In seems, he is willing to humble himself and ask for help when innocent lives are on the line.

• The difference between Jinwoo and the other S-Rankers is that he is both an S-Rank hunter and an army all rolled into one.

• I can't see Jinwoo being willing to join any guild—give up any freedom to accomplish his goals—even if Jinho is the one asking.

• Mr. Actor Man in the final scene of the episode is going to feel really dumb come next week.

