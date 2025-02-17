How would you rate episode 19 of

Jinwoo is a character with clarity of purpose. He knows who he is and what he wants: namely to cure his mother's sickness. Nearly every action he takes is with this goal in mind. If something could impede this goal—or even make it marginally harder to achieve in the long run—he avoids it.

This is what we see in this episode. Jinwoo is being courted by not only the two strongest guilds in the country but also the Hunters Association and his best friend's father's guild. However, Jinwoo turns down each and every one of these. When it comes down to it, it's a matter of responsibility. Joining a guild means that, while Jinwoo will have resources and support far beyond what he has alone, he'll be expected to put the guild first whenever he's called upon.

This is a non-starter for Jinwoo. He understands the value of personal freedom in his specific situation. Without the freedom to do what he wants when he wants, he might be forced to miss out on a chance to save his mother. Any ties that could likely get in the way of this goal simply aren't worth the benefits.

However, it would be an over-exaggeration to say his goal is the only thing on his mind. Time and again, we've seen Jinwoo go out of his way to help others—even putting his secret on the line to do so. If he can save or support someone without getting in the way of saving his mother, he will do so. Family (be that blood or found family) is the driving force at his core, after all.

So while Jinwoo won't join Jinho's father's guild, that doesn't mean he'll discard his “brother.” Jinho is free to come along—to become the sole companion of the newest S-Rank on the planet. Jinho just has to decide which is more important, his old family or his new one.

This episode reaffirms Jinwoo's character and how the world is forced to deal with it. Other than that, it's a lot of setup for things to come—be that the continuation of Jinwoo's climb up the demon tower or the arrival of the long-foreshadowed flying ant monster threat. It's not the most exciting episode of Solo Leveling but it is an important one.

• So Jinwoo's mother and Jinho's father have the same sickness? I smell a dramatic ethical dilemma coming.

• I have to admit, I laughed at the fact that Jinwoo missed out on a super powerful new soldier because he punted it into the ceiling and thus overlooked it when he resurrected all the other orcs.

• The ants have left the island. I have a feeling that a lot of people are about to die.

• I loved all the reaction shots to Jinwoo's reveal as the 10th S-Rank Hunter. I love how this show checks in on old characters even when the plot has long since moved beyond them. (Song and Johee look so darn proud of Jinwoo!)

