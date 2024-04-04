How would you rate episode 13 of

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic ?

© KUROKATA/MF Books/HM PROJECT

The season 1 journey of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic ends with episode 13, adorably titled "The Journey Begins!" All I can think is: are we going to see some compelling action next season?

Before I dive in, I want to thank the vocal comment section! I love to see such passion for anime. There's also been an interesting division in opinions with this title, leaving the comments section mixed to say the least! Many agreed with me that the anime was boring at times, suffered pacing issues, and had lackluster battles. On the other hand, others touted the character development, the intimacy between characters, and the plot. I agree that the characters are precious—and I love the dynamics and relationships between them—but that this anime never got me so pumped I jumped out of my seat depresses me.

One commenter compared Wrong Way to Apothecary Diaries —and while Apothecary Diaries is a chiller, more relaxed anime, there were stakes and tension. Things felt on edge—even if it was just tasting food or controversial court matters. I never felt that with Wrong Way. It took too long to reach the Black Knight battle and it was over all too quickly. The best action we got was in Rose's flashback— but even with that I am left craving more human vs. demon warfare so badly.

Episode 13 is as cute and cuddly as the series has always been and wraps things up nicely. We see Felm undergoing the same training that Usato did and it's hilarious as always. The fox-eared girl (Amako) comes to Usato and asks him to save and heal her mother who hasn't opened her eyes for a long time. Fast forward, the King allows Usato accompanied by Amako, Suzune, Kazuki, Welcie, Aruku, and Blurin to go to the beastkin territory (to help Amako), as well as go to the city of magic (Luqvist), the nation of prayer (Samariarl), and the nation of water (Mialark). Welcie and Kazuki will break off after Luqvist, while the rest of the company proceeds with their journey!

But while I loved hearing about all these different places—and I love this crew—but I don't know if I will continue with them on this quest if there's a season 2.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.