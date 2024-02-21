How would you rate episode 7 of

Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic got everything I want in an anime but the action. Episode 7 is another episode of amazing character development and war preparation, but we can do these things while sprinkling in some action. I have been singing the praises of this anime to a ton of people, but now I am starting to recoil and think I made the wrong choice. This has all the elements of a great anime, but it's missing tension, it's missing intensity. We got the snake and the grizzlies, but when Rose went up to the Demon Lord camp, show her kicking some actual butt and then having to retreat. I love the characters, I am into the lore and the world, but this lack of combat and battle has gotten to me now.

I thought we were going somewhere too, because the cat-eared girl gave Ken such a brutal foreshadowing of what could come. Instead of us getting into battle though, we have our protagonist talking about the fears of war with his companions in the twilight, there are more Blurin petting antics and more motivation/advice from Rose. That's all great, but can we get them going up against SOMETHING while these moments are going down?

The moments between Usato, Kazuki, and Suzune are all touching. Rose giving Usato the Rescue Team's uniform was awesome too. WE NEED ACTION NEXT EPISODE. Please.

