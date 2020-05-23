Zac Bertschy Memorial Service - Updated with URL



"feelin good today 🌟" - May 11, 2018 "feelin good today 🌟" - May 11, 2018

The staff of Anime News Network is deeply grateful to the anime community for the outpouring of support we have received in the last few days. We would like to extend an invitation to all of you to join us as we remember our friend and colleague, Zac Bertschy.

As physical gatherings are still extremely difficult due to COVID-19, an online streamed memorial service is currently being planned. The service will be open to anyone who wants to join.

twitch.tv/worldofcrap

Friday, May 29, at 6 PM PDT / 9 PM EDT

Doors open at 5:30/8:30 for moderated chat Following the service, an audio version will be made available. Following the service, an audio version will be made available.

Zac Berschy's life and work has touched countless people. At this time, we are inviting people who have had personal experience with Zac and want to share their stories about Zac to submit photos and audio recordings.

If you knew Zac and would like to speak at the service and/or submit photos please send an e-mail to memories (at animenewsnetwork.com) and we will send you instructions on how to submit your audio recordings or photos (do not send your submissions to this e-mail address). Deadline for submissions will be Wednesday, May 27th at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT. Please contact us in advance to get instructions for submissions.

Unfortunately, we will not be able to open the mic to every single person who wishes to say something nice about Zac. We appreciate your well wishes and hope that you can still join and listen to the service. We also encourage you to share your stories here.