Anime News Network at Anime Expo

Anime News Network will be "at" Anime Expo this weekend. Of course we will be reporting on all the important panels and news, but we will also be holding our own live panel.

We're sad not to be able to see all our readers in person at Anime Expo this year, seeing you in person is one of our annual highlights. But... AX Lite does bring with it a few benefits, readers who don't normally travel to Anime Expo will be able to see our panel, and we will be bringing in a few of our newsroom staff who normally wouldn't be able to make it to Anime Expo .

Our panel is live, and in true ANN panel fashion, there will be a give-away! (Sadly we can only send the prize to residents of the USA and Canada).

The panel will be on Saturday, July 3, at 4:30 PM PDT (7:30 PM EDT), and can be viewed on AX Lite (registration required, AX Lite is $5).

ANN Panelist will be: