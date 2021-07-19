Your Summer 2021 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

The Preview Guide team survived a season filled with isekai, but they aren't out of the magical woods yet. It's full steam ahead as summer season kicks off with over 25 Daily Streaming shows!

Look below for who will be covering the hits from this season's anime line-up

Without further ado, your schedule:

Richard Eisenbeis
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2
The Honor Student at Magic High School

Grant Jones
One Piece
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

Steve Jones
Sonny Boy

Nicholas Dupree
My Hero Academia Season 5
Tokyo Revengers
Love Live! Superstar!!

Mercedez Clewis
The aquatope on white sand
Kageki Shoujo!!
Remake Our Life!
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!

Rebecca Silverman
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun! Season 2
The Case Study of Vanitas
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X
Seirei Gensouki

Christopher Farris
The Detective Is Already Dead
I'm Standing on a Million Lives Season 2
Peach Boy Riverside
Battle Game in 5 Seconds

James Beckett
To Your Eternity
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Season 2
BEASTARS Season 2
Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-

Lynzee Loveridge
Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace

Monique Thomas
Fena: Pirate Princess

AJ/Cartoon Cipher
Edens Zero
Girlfriend, Girlfriend

