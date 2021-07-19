Your Summer 2021 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

The Preview Guide team survived a season filled with isekai, but they aren't out of the magical woods yet. It's full steam ahead as summer season kicks off with over 25 Daily Streaming shows!

Look below for who will be covering the hits from this season's anime line-up

Without further ado, your schedule:

Richard Eisenbeis

• That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2

• The Honor Student at Magic High School

Grant Jones

• One Piece

• How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

Steve Jones

• Sonny Boy

Nicholas Dupree

• My Hero Academia Season 5

• Tokyo Revengers

• Love Live! Superstar!!

Mercedez Clewis

• The aquatope on white sand

• Kageki Shoujo!!

• Remake Our Life!

• The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!

Rebecca Silverman

• Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun ! Season 2

• The Case Study of Vanitas

• My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X

• Seirei Gensouki

Christopher Farris

• The Detective Is Already Dead

• I'm Standing on a Million Lives Season 2

• Peach Boy Riverside

• Battle Game in 5 Seconds

James Beckett

• To Your Eternity

• Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Season 2

• BEASTARS Season 2

• Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-

Lynzee Loveridge

• Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU

• Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S

• The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace



Monique Thomas

• Fena: Pirate Princess