returns to Los Angeles for "Classical 2026" at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 16–17! Tickets go on Sale August 10, but use our exclusive code to get your tickets now!

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COMPOSER, PIANIST, AND JAPAN'S BIGGEST ROCK STAR HEADLINES PRESTIGIOUS TWO-NIGHT ENGAGEMENT JULY 16-17 FOLLOWING TRIUMPHANT POST-SURGERY WORLD TOUR KICKOFF TICKETS FOR BOTH SHOWS GO ON SALE APRIL 10 SPECIAL PRE-SALE BEGINS MARCH 26

Following a series of sold-out performances in Tokyo and a historic appearance at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hegra, global icon YOSHIKI –composer, classically trained pianist, and Japan's biggest rock star–returns to North America for two exclusive nights at The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 16 and 17, 2026.

Titled "Scarlet Night" and "Violet Night", these performances mark YOSHIKI 's highly anticipated U.S. return following his third cervical spine surgery in late 2024. YOSHIKI will change the set list for each performance, making this an unforgettable experience for fans. The concert series represents a "rebirth" for the artist, blending his signature cinematic compositions with the unmatched acoustics of Los Angeles' most iconic architectural landmark.

"To perform at (The Music Center's) Walt Disney Concert Hall is an honor, and in this moment it's personal," says YOSHIKI . "After my surgery, I wasn't sure when I would return to the stage. These two nights are a celebration of resilience and the bond I share with my fans. Of course there will be classical piano, but I also want to push beyond the traditional format. I'm experimenting with new sounds and new ideas: something emotional, powerful, and explosive."

The "CLASSICAL 2026" series arrives on the heels of several landmark moments:

* Hegra Candlelit Classics: YOSHIKI recently became the first Japanese artist in history to perform at the ancient Nabataean tombs in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, performing an emotional set by the light of thousands of candles. * In early 2026, YOSHIKI captivated audiences alongside Josh Groban in Japan and stunned a capacity crowd of 18,000 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center during a surprise appearance with the Jonas Brothers. * Sold-Out Tokyo Residency: His three-night stint at the Tokyo Garden Theater this April sold out instantly, signaling a massive global demand for his return.

ABOUT YOSHIKI Named one of the TIME100: Most Influential People of 2025, YOSHIKI is a multidisciplinary tour de force with over 50 million records sold. In 2024, he became the first Japanese artist to be honored with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood—a distinction held by only a handful of legends since 1927. Beyond his musical mastery, he is a fashion designer, filmmaker, and a dedicated philanthropist through YOSHIKI Foundation America.

YOSHIKI CLASSICAL 2026 IN LOS ANGELES at WALT DISNEY CONCERT HALL "SCARLET NIGHT & VIOLET NIGHT"

JULY 16-17

Fan Club Exclusive Pre-sale begins March 26 at 11:00 AM PT General On-Sale begins April 10 at 10:00 AM PT Information and tickets: https://www. YOSHIKI .net/disneyhall2026

YOSHIKI ITINERARY 2026

March 29 - Suzuka, Japan - Suzuka Circuit (F1 Japanese Grand Prix Opening)

April 3-5 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Garden Theater ( YOSHIKI CLASSICAL 2026 The Night Before Awakening - Tokyo 3 Nights: Chapter One to the World) *SOLD OUT*

July 16-17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall (Classical 2026) “Scarlet Night” & “Violet Night”